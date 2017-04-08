Here's why Austin theater teens love ...

Here's why Austin theater teens love the stage and their awards show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Come April 13, the Long Center will rumble with the singing and dancing during the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards. Mary Shae Lancaster: I love the high school musical theater awards for many reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... 2 hr ComfortablyPhart 1
News Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ... 2 hr QueenPhart 1
News $6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a... 2 hr AffordablePhart 1
News Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ... 2 hr VintagePhart 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... 2 hr TributePhart 1
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... 2 hr NurseaPhart 1
Heavy Equipment.. 17 hr ExpextPhartts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC