Have 67-cent beers at Austin breweries during Barks for Beers fundraiser...

Ralph Barrera / American-Statesman. Divine Canines' annual fundraiser, Barks for Beers, is taking place at 30 local breweries throughout the month of May. If you visit all 30 of the local brewpubs and breweries participating in this year's Barks for Beers fundraiser , each of the beers you receive from the fundraiser will amount to a total of roughly 67 cents.

