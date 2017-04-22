Harker Heights man wanted for Austin murder arrested in Belton Read Story Stephen Adams

Earnest Brassell, 35, of Harker Heights, was wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal outside a house in northwest Austin. Brassell, and three teenagers, were charged in February for murdering Anthony E. Brown, 26, in the early morning hours of Dec. 29. He was arrested again -- without incident -- at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of W. Avenue H in Belton.

