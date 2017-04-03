Free Fun in Austin April 3-7
The Compassion Experience - Monday , April 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:40 p.m. This family-friendly event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, and the Dominican Republic. In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools - without getting on a plane.
