Foodie paradise from top Austin chefs closes up shop

Austin's culinary scene is losing another resource: On Monday, April 17, chef-owners Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher announced the impending closure of Mtier Cook's Supply. The decision to close the quaint kitchen supply and cookbook shop on South First Street was fueled by the husband-and-wife team's desire to concentrate on their acclaimed restaurant Lenoir, located next door.

