Food & Wine magazine names Austin sushi chef one of Best New Chefs in America
Chef Yoshi Okai of Otoko has been named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine. The Japanese chef helped steward the 12-seat modernist kaiseki to a spot in the Top 5 in last year's Austin360 Dining Guide .
