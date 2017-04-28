Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by increasingly rare antivenin
It didn't take Terri Green more than a split second to identify the deadly coral snake that bit her dog, Pickles, last Thursday. Pickles had buried her face in a log that stood between Green and the shed she was walking to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Austin Police Officer, Cole Martin
|5 hr
|Story phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|18 hr
|We phartz
|12
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Fri
|SurePhart
|8
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Fri
|Pretends pharts
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Thu
|Sniffing farts
|39
|Trump cant tell the truth
|Thu
|We Phart
|15
|Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07)
|Wed
|HasPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC