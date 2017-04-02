Flashback to Farrah Fawcett at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum | Austin...
Lots going on over at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum these days. Right around the corner is the glorious Umlauf Garden Party on April 27. Now through Aug. 20, the main gallery is populated with " Mentoring a Muse: Charles Umlauf and Farrah Fawcett ," a closer look at the bond between the eponymous sculptor and a prized and loyal student, who went on to Hollywood fame.
