Emergency crews practicing swiftwater...

Emergency crews practicing swiftwater rescue training on Lake Austin.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

With the possibility of flash flooding Monday night, Austin-Travis County EMS crews are ready after they recently returned from a new round of swift water training Because lakes in Central Texas rarely see swift water unless one of the dams has opened, crews who perform swift water rescues typically don't get to train and practice their skills here. That's why, last week, they went to Rock Island, Tennessee, to train in the Rocky River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... Sun ComfortablyPhart 1
News Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ... Sun QueenPhart 1
News $6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a... Sun AffordablePhart 1
News Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ... Sun VintagePhart 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... Sun TributePhart 1
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... Sun NurseaPhart 1
Heavy Equipment.. Sat ExpextPhartts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC