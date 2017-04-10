Emergency crews practicing swiftwater rescue training on Lake Austin.

With the possibility of flash flooding Monday night, Austin-Travis County EMS crews are ready after they recently returned from a new round of swift water training Because lakes in Central Texas rarely see swift water unless one of the dams has opened, crews who perform swift water rescues typically don't get to train and practice their skills here. That's why, last week, they went to Rock Island, Tennessee, to train in the Rocky River.

