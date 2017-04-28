East Austin urban farm raises awareness about agriculture
After selling her restaurant's share many years ago, Dorsey Barger now invests herself in two more responsibilities: maintaining the farm and the guest house in her backyard. With the support of her partner, Susan Hausmann, Barger opened Hausbar Urban Farm and GuestHaus, an organic farm in East Austin that raises chickens, supplies local restaurants with fresh produce and even provides its own lodging for visitors through Airbnb.
