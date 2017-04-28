East Austin urban farm raises awarene...

East Austin urban farm raises awareness about agriculture

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

After selling her restaurant's share many years ago, Dorsey Barger now invests herself in two more responsibilities: maintaining the farm and the guest house in her backyard. With the support of her partner, Susan Hausmann, Barger opened Hausbar Urban Farm and GuestHaus, an organic farm in East Austin that raises chickens, supplies local restaurants with fresh produce and even provides its own lodging for visitors through Airbnb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Austin Police Officer, Cole Martin 37 min Investigator127 1
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 5 hr We phartz 12
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 11 hr SurePhart 8
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" 13 hr Pretends pharts 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Thu Sniffing farts 39
Trump cant tell the truth Thu We Phart 15
News Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07) Wed HasPharts 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC