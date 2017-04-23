Early Voting: What you need to know for the May 6 election

Early Voting for the May 6 Uniform Election starts Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. While there aren't any city of Austin races or propositions, some Austinites living in certain jurisdictions could have a school bond on their ballot. School district bonds are some of the largest items residents in Round Rock and Hays County will have to vote on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.