Early Voting: What you need to know for the May 6 election
Early Voting for the May 6 Uniform Election starts Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. While there aren't any city of Austin races or propositions, some Austinites living in certain jurisdictions could have a school bond on their ballot. School district bonds are some of the largest items residents in Round Rock and Hays County will have to vote on.
