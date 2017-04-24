Darius Rucker goes undercover for a new spin on a reality hit
CBS is putting a celebrity spin on its reality hit Undercover Boss , and Darius Rucker will be the first star to try out the new take on the show. Using state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup, the series will disguise the Hootie & the Blowfish front man as he heads to Austin, Texas to look for new talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant tell the truth
|8 hr
|You Pharts
|8
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Mon
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|Mon
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Mon
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Apr 20
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Apr 19
|Joan Of Fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC