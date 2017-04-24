Darius Rucker goes undercover for a n...

Darius Rucker goes undercover for a new spin on a reality hit

CBS is putting a celebrity spin on its reality hit Undercover Boss , and Darius Rucker will be the first star to try out the new take on the show. Using state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup, the series will disguise the Hootie & the Blowfish front man as he heads to Austin, Texas to look for new talent.

