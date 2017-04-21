Couple in the Kitchena s Must-Hit List at the Austin Food + Wine Festival 2017

With last year's festival getting rained out, we're extremely excited that the Austin Food and Wine Festival is just a few weeks away! To help you get ready and pumped up for the event, we've provided a list of things to see in addition to the standard Grand Tasting Pavilion ! We hope we get the chance to meet all of you in the Grand Tasting Pavilion where there will be over 50 different beverage stations and 30 food stations; can you say food coma?!? Here are our top 5 things to check out at this year's fest: Tim Love's Hands-On Grilling - This is an experience that you can only get at the festival! For a small crowd, you get to have Tim Love as your backyard drinking and barbequing mentor.

