Bri Liu, a client at Wink Threading Salon in Austin.

That's the question a House panel was wrestling with Monday evening as it heard testimony over three bills that dealt with cosmetology licensing requirements. The House Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee heard House Bill 2407 by state Rep. Craig Goldman , R-Fort Worth, which would reduce the licensing requirement to get a cosmetology license from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours; House Bill 340 , also by Goldman, which would repeal the requirement that an individual must hold a cosmetology or barber student permit to shampoo; and House Bill 3307 , by state Rep. John Kuempel , R-Seguin, which would define eyebrow threading as neither a barbering nor a cosmetology service.

