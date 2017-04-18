Beloved Houston restaurant and its fa...

Beloved Houston restaurant and its famous cookies are coming to Austin

Read more: CultureMap

A beloved Houston restaurant is making a move on Austin. Tiny Boxwoods , the restaurant known for scratch-made fare and fresh cookies, is opening at 1503 W. 35th St. this spring.

Austin, TX

