Barry - Frosty' Smith, renowned Austin drummer, dies after long illness...

Drummer Barry "Frosty" Smith, who rose to prominence in California in the 1970s and became deeply connected with dozens of Austin musicians after moving here in the early 1980s, died Wednesday after a long illness. Smith had been unable to perform since suffering a heart attack, stroke and pneumonia in 2015, prompting friends and fans to contribute more than $25,000 in a crowdfunding effort for his medical care.

