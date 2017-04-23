Austinites participate in March for Science
Austinites in lab coats and NASA t-shirts marched on Earth Day from the State Capitol to support scientific research and education amidst budget cuts to research-based federal agencies. The march began at the State Capitol and ended at Huston-Tillotson University.
