Austin Traffic: Environment vs. Mobility
Paradoxically, Austin is a car-dependent city that prides itself on a legacy of staunch environmentalism. The quintessential Central Texas experience is loading up the car to head out to an oak-shaded watering hole in the hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I still love you
|3 hr
|Farting Cindy Deer
|4
|I still love you farts
|Sat
|Cindy Fartwoman
|1
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Apr 14
|Toilet phart
|1
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ...
|Apr 14
|Gas phart
|1
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Online coupon company RetailMeNot bought by Har...
|Apr 14
|Coupon phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC