Austin taco joint sets opening date for anticipated Texas location

Tacodeli, the Austin-based restaurant known for its use of locally sourced and organic ingredients, announced on Tuesday, April 4, that its first Houston-area location will debut on April 11. Open for breakfast and lunch, Tacodeli features about 40 meat, seafood, and vegetarian options such as the Tikin Xic ; the Cowboy Taco ; and the Otto . Since it opened in 1999, chef-founder Roberto Espinosa and partner Eric Wilkerson have expanded Tacodeli to five locations in Austin and one in Dallas.

