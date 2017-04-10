Austin restaurants: Where to eat Easter brunch in Austin | The Feed
Blue Dahlia Bistro. 1115 E 11th St. 512-542-9542, bluedahliabistro.com . The French-inspired bistro is sweetening its brunch offering of crepes, waffles and croissants by giving away an Easter basket with chocolate prizes by Maggie Louise Confections to guests who buy an entree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Sun
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ...
|Sun
|QueenPhart
|1
|$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a...
|Sun
|AffordablePhart
|1
|Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ...
|Sun
|VintagePhart
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Sun
|TributePhart
|1
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|Sun
|NurseaPhart
|1
|Heavy Equipment..
|Sat
|ExpextPhartts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC