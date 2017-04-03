Austin Restaurants' April Fools' Day Jokes, and More A.M. Intel

Deli Lox, Box, and Barrel said it would close on the nonexistent date of June 31 to open a farm in Nebraska, and turning the restaurant into a vegan gastropub franchise from California. - Austin mayor Steve Adler got in on the fun when he tweeted about opening a co-op restaurant, Adler's Apps, within City Hall, and new public transportation option with Willie Nelson dubbed the CanniBus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.