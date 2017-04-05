Austin police visit Clayton, who has cancer, at Dell Children's Medical Center
Some Austin police officers took some time out of their busy day Tuesday to put a smile on a young man's face. Chief Brian Manley and a few other officers visited Dell Children's Medical Center to meet Clayton, a 17 year old Round Rock High School student who is battling cancer.
