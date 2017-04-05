Austin police visit Clayton, who has ...

Austin police visit Clayton, who has cancer, at Dell Children's Medical Center

Some Austin police officers took some time out of their busy day Tuesday to put a smile on a young man's face. Chief Brian Manley and a few other officers visited Dell Children's Medical Center to meet Clayton, a 17 year old Round Rock High School student who is battling cancer.

