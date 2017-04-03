Austin police car involved in crash on Congress Avenue. April 3, 2017
First responders were called to the crash on Congress Avenue at Cesar Chavez Street at 8:40 p.m. The cruiser is with the DWI Enforcement Unit and its police markings can only be seen from certain angles. Police say there were no injuries in the civilian SUV, which rolled over on the street, and that Austin-Travis County EMS are checking the officer.
