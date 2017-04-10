Austin pair who took millions from oi...

Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas investors plead guilty

Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Two Austin business partners pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to operating a Ponzi scheme that scammed oil and gas investors of as much as $20 million. Robert Allen Helms, 52, and Janniece Kaelin, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.

