Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas investors plead guilty
Two Austin business partners pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to operating a Ponzi scheme that scammed oil and gas investors of as much as $20 million. Robert Allen Helms, 52, and Janniece Kaelin, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.
