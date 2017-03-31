Austin officers suspended without pay after blocking activist recording them
An Austin police officer has been suspended without pay for 20 days after a video from November showed him blocking an activist from recording the scene of a traffic stop. Officer James Maufrais has been with the department for 4 years, according to his attorney Brad Heilman, who thinks his client's punishment is too harsh.
