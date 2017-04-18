Austin officer fired for driving to w...

Austin officer fired for driving to work over legal limit; supervisor suspended

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

An Austin police officer's actions were called "inexplicable" by the police chief after he drove to work above the legal limit and continued to drive a patrol car after finding out he still had alcohol in his system. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, Officer Michael Cuellar arrived for his 5:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. shift at the East Substation at 812 Springdale Rd. After showing up at 5:34 a.m., the officer drove a patrol vehicle to Travis County Central Booking downtown to perform an Intoxilyzer Operator practice test on himself around 7:30 a.m., a requirement for maintaining his certification.

