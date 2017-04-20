Austin names Rehab El Sadek artist in residence
A native of Egypt now based in Austin will spend nine months embedded within the city's Watershed Protection Department. A painter, photographer, printmaker and all-around creative sparkplug, Rehab El Sadek is also a social connector who has initiated workshops around women's rights and children with disabilities among other causes.
