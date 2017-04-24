Austin mayor to meet with AG Jeff Sessions Tuesday
On Tuesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler along with other mayors and police chiefs from all over the country will meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss a wide range of public safety issues. Adler is expected to talk to Sessions about the sanctuary cities debate as well as issues related to criminal justice reform.
