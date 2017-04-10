Austin may spend $600,000 to move ten...

Austin may spend $600,000 to move tenants from crumbling complex

A judge ruled that tenants should move out of the apartments at 1127 and 1205 E. 52nd St. due to unsafe conditions. Ricardo B. Brazziell /AMERICAN-STATESMAN After five years of inspections, fines and legal fights, this week might mark the end of the road for two deteriorating apartment buildings whose tenants are being relocated under a judge's order.

