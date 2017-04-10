Austin Massage Parlor Busted After Hundreds of Condoms Clog Pipes

A husband and wife accused of running a prostitution ring posing as a massage parlor in northwest Austin were revealed after hundreds of condoms clogged part of their sewage system. On Feb. 7, a detective was assigned to investigate Jade Massage Therapy, at 11416 N. Farm to Market 620 - near Anderson Mill Road - after getting a tip from the property's management company about possible prostitution at the massage parlor.

