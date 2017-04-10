Austin man convicted of I-35 rock-throwing that left one person
"I threw rocks originally to see if I could throw a rock over the center divider," he said. "You just get good at it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I still love you farts
|18 hr
|Cindy Fartwoman
|1
|I still love you
|18 hr
|Cindy Fartwoman
|2
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Fri
|Toilet phart
|1
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Fri
|Went phart
|1
|Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ...
|Fri
|Gas phart
|1
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Fri
|The phart
|1
|Online coupon company RetailMeNot bought by Har...
|Fri
|Coupon phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC