Austin man accused of killing his stepmom tries to escape from jail

A man who is in jail charged with murder in the stabbing death of his step-mom tried to escape by hiding in a recycling bin, according to an arrest affidavit. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says on April 3, 20-year-old Pontrey Jones, while showering in the jail, was able to get out, put on his jail jumpsuit and elude a corrections officer and a jail nurse who walked by.

