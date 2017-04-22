Austin firefighter honored for saving...

Austin firefighter honored for saving womana s life on highway

Firefighter Demetrius Countouriotis will receive the 100 Club of Central Texas' Firefighter of the Year award Saturday night. He will be recognized for saving the life of a woman who was threatening to jump from a highway overpass in October.

