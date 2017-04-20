Austin City Council preview for April 20
APD Mounted Patrol Unit facility lease renewal This item calls for a 32-month lease renewal for the Austin Police Department's horse stable and arena facilities for the Mounted Patrol Unit. The facility is located in Manor and includes 16 stalls, an arena, two round pins, a turn-out pasture and a hay barn.
