Austin attorney who hatched murder pl...

Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plead to drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

An Austin attorney who is charged with hiring a hit man to kill someone is expected to plead guilty to felony drug charges related to his 2015 arrest. James Walker, 64, has a scheduled appearance in Travis County State district court on May 11 for a plea setting, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 10 hr Sniffing farts 39
Trump cant tell the truth 16 hr We Phart 15
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Wed Texas phartzz 4
News Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07) Wed HasPharts 6
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke Apr 24 GetsPharrts 10
Phart HEAD ! Apr 24 Flip pharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC