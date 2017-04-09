At opening weekend, Austina s only dr...

At opening weekend, Austina s only drive-in theater draws big crowd

Four weeks is all they had, to take a large backyard space - hidden behind a blue house on what feels like a quiet, country lane - and make it the new home of Austin's only drive-in theater. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, says he worked 20-hour days with his crew to be ready in time for their test run, before their grand opening nights on Friday and Saturday.

