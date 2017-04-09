At opening weekend, Austina s only drive-in theater draws big crowd
Four weeks is all they had, to take a large backyard space - hidden behind a blue house on what feels like a quiet, country lane - and make it the new home of Austin's only drive-in theater. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, says he worked 20-hour days with his crew to be ready in time for their test run, before their grand opening nights on Friday and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Sun
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ...
|Sun
|QueenPhart
|1
|$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a...
|Sun
|AffordablePhart
|1
|Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ...
|Sun
|VintagePhart
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Sun
|TributePhart
|1
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|Sun
|NurseaPhart
|1
|Heavy Equipment..
|Sat
|ExpextPhartts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC