At opening weekend, Austina s only drive-in theater draws big crowd

Four weeks is all they had, to take a large backyard space - hidden behind a blue house on what feels like a quiet, country lane - and make it the new home of Austin's only drive-in theater. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, says he worked 20-hour days with his crew to be ready in time for their test run, before their grand opening nights on Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.