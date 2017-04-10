APD: Argument over parking spaces got man killed in southeast Austin
A heated verbal exchange between four men about parking spaces led a man to ambush and kill another man with a rifle last week, according to an arrest affidavit. According to the investigation, Morales, Gonzalez-Lopez and two other men began fighting about parking spaces at the OK Corral night club at 629 West Ben White Blvd. When Morales and the people in his vehicle left the parking lot, Gonzalez-Lopez and the people in his vehicle followed them.
