Analysis: At the Texas Capitol, a bill is merely dead, not sincerely dead
As we enter the last 60 days of this legislative session, remember these words: Nothing is dead while the Legislature is still in Austin. You'll hear that things are dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|9 hr
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|9 hr
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|9 hr
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|9 hr
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|9 hr
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|9 hr
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC