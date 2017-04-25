After swearing off consultants, O'Rourke explains exceptions
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks to a packed crowd at Scholz Garten in Austin on April 1, 2017, one day after launching his 2018 campaign against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. WASHINGTON - When he launched his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last month, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke declared to several reporters he would not hire campaign consultants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant tell the truth
|4 hr
|GivePharts
|6
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|19 hr
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|Mon
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Mon
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Apr 20
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Apr 19
|Joan Of Fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC