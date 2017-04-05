Abortion rights activists rally at Te...

Abortion rights activists rally at Texas Capitol against restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Claire Contreras, 30, reacts as she listens to Former State Senator Wendy Davis speak during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017. A demonstrator holds up a placard during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10) 5 hr JULIO 21
Hybrid Battery repair for 07 Prius Wed Hybrid phartr 2
News The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te... Apr 2 SenatePhart 1
News The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe... Apr 2 100Phart 1
News Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ... Apr 2 TopPhart 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
News The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h... Apr 2 HappyPhart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC