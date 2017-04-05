Abortion rights activists rally at Texas Capitol against restrictions

Claire Contreras, 30, reacts as she listens to Former State Senator Wendy Davis speak during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017. A demonstrator holds up a placard during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.