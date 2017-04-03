a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sunday now resolved

An issue identified Sunday when a tornado warning alert sent out through Code Red by Round Rock Emergency Management has been corrected, according to representatives with the Capital Area Council of Governments, or CAPCOG. According to CAPCOG, which owns and operates the system known as Code Red, Round Rock officials did their job well when creating the message meant to be sent to all residents of the city warning them about the severe weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.