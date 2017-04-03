a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in...

a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sunday now resolved

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

An issue identified Sunday when a tornado warning alert sent out through Code Red by Round Rock Emergency Management has been corrected, according to representatives with the Capital Area Council of Governments, or CAPCOG. According to CAPCOG, which owns and operates the system known as Code Red, Round Rock officials did their job well when creating the message meant to be sent to all residents of the city warning them about the severe weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te... Sun SenatePhart 1
News The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe... Sun 100Phart 1
News Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ... Sun TopPhart 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Sun WeekendPhart 1
News The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h... Sun HappyPhart 1
News Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr... Sun JudgePhart 1
found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10) Sun FoundPhart 20
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC