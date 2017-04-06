$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed at Austin council meeting
Austin city leaders say they have a new plan to help you find affordable rentals or the chance to buy a home and they want to hear from you Thursday during a public hearing at City Hall. The Strategic Housing Plan covers about 60,000 homes and apartments over the next 10 years with a $6.5 billion price tag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
