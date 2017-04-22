22 Austin Hot Spots for the Perfect Girls Night Out

A night out with the girls is a sacred ritual anywhere, but in an eclectic city like Austin, the options are varied, whether it's for a bachelorette party or just a fun time with friends. Whether you like to get dolled up and dance , enjoy a meal where the food is as amazing as the decor , leisurely drinks with sweets , or just sing at the top of your lungs while making new friends , you can cobble together an itinerary with a little something for everyone.

