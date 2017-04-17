17 Austin Industry Night Specials for...

17 Austin Industry Night Specials for Hospitality Insiders

What better way to show appreciation for the hardworking Austinites that cook, serve, mix, pour, and so much more in the city's restaurants and bars at all hours of the day and night than with industry dining and drinking specials ? In order to help out those who help us at the bar and the table, Eater put together a guide of the best industry night specials in town. Typically held on Sundays and weekday nights , Austin's industry nights feature an array of deals.

