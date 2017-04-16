16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for Tastemaker title
Austin has no shortage of awesome new restaurants, and we're celebrating them in our 2017 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Sixteen of the top new restaurants in Austin will go head to head in our annual tournament , where you decide who will be crowned the Best New Restaurant of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|Sun
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|Sun
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|Sun
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Sun
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|Sun
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|Sun
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|Sun
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC