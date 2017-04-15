15 arrested in protests demanding Trump's tax returns1 hour ago
Washington, April 16 At least 15 people were arrested after thousands of protesters took to the streets across the US to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The arrests took place on Saturday in Berkeley, California, when fistfights broke out between supporters and opponents of the President, Efe news reported.
