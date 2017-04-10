10 Austin Restaurants You Can Eat At for Less Than $10
Austin is home to a huge amount of delicious cuisine - but that doesn't mean you should have to empty your wallet every time you want to try a new place to eat. Everybody knows about our city's fabulous upscale restaurants, like Emmer & Rye and Uchi, but there are also plenty of places for the diner-on-a-budget to grab a meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ...
|Apr 9
|QueenPhart
|1
|$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a...
|Apr 9
|AffordablePhart
|1
|Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ...
|Apr 9
|VintagePhart
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|Apr 9
|NurseaPhart
|1
|Heavy Equipment..
|Apr 8
|ExpextPhartts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC