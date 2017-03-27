What To Do in Austin This Weekend: Ma...

What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-April 2

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Marc Maron's dry, honest comedy has been splitting sides for over twenty years. Maron has appeared on several television talk shows and achieved critic's praise for his half-hour series, The 67th annual Art City Austin art fair returns to the Palmer Events Center with a brilliantly colorful blend of contemporary and street art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 23 hr Seen phartss 28
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Thu LegislaturePhart 1
News Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ... Thu LocalsPhart 1
News Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n... Thu NearPharts 1
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Thu FamedPharts 1
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... Thu NationsPharts 1
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin Wed Raising phartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC