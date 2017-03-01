What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5
Award-winning filmmaker and author Tom Provost shares his insights on the convergence of cinema and food at a special panel hosted by Hoffman Haus. Chef Judd Wood prepares five specially curated courses inspired by Provost and pairs them with Pedernales Cellars wine.
