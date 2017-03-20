Watch: U.S. judge discusses Austin IC...

Watch: U.S. judge discusses Austin ICE raids in open-court hearing

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin said that he and another federal judge told in a private meeting that Austin would be a target for a major ICE operation and that the sting was retribution for a new policy by Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

